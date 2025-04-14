South Africa

Lusikisiki 18 murder case transferred to the high court

14 April 2025 - 15:18 By Ernest Mabuza
The state says it is ready to proceed with the trial of six men accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in September last year. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni
Image: Lulamile Feni

The six men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape last year made their first appearance in the Mthatha high court on Monday after the matter was transferred from the Lusikisiki regional court.

The case was postponed to May 16 for the defence to indicate if they are ready to proceed with the trial.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state was ready to proceed with the trial of Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, and Songezo Vuma, 20.

The accused, who have all abandoned bail, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, 18 charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They are charged with the shooting that occurred on September 28 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed. They have also been linked to the murder of politician Mncedi Gijana in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024,” Tyali said.

TimesLIVE

