South Africa

‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become job creators

14 April 2025 - 13:58 By Gugulethu Mashinini
The University of the Free State's faculty of law honoured former chief justice Raymond Zondo with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.
Image: Kaleidoscope Studios

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo urged graduates at the University of the Free State (UFS) to dream beyond traditional employment, encouraging them to forge paths as business leaders and problem-solvers in a nation in need of solutions.

Zondo, who received an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree from the UFS faculty of law on April 9, used his keynote address to challenge the new generation of graduates to be job creators.

“You must refuse to be told only about being employees, you must imagine yourselves being business people and big industrialists,” he said, drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd gathered at the Callie Human Hall.

Zondo also urged the students to use their education to address some of the key issues the country faces. 

The honorary doctorate recognised Zondo’s commitment to justice and constitutionalism.

Zondo’s acceptance speech was a heartfelt reflection on the people who shaped his path.

“It is a day of joy and celebration to me that this has happened, but I realise that there are many people who made contributions in my life, for me to get this kind of recognition I am getting today,” he said.

He paid tribute to his late mother Ntombi who instilled the value of education in him from a young age. 

Former Chief Raymond Zondo delivering his acceptance speech.
Image: Kaleidoscope Studios

He acknowledged late human rights attorney Victoria Mxenge “for the confidence she showed in him by providing him with an opportunity to make contributions in the field of labour law”. He had served part of his articles at her firm.

Zondo also thanked former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who selected him to be the chairperson of the state capture commission, and President Cyril Ramaphosa for “the honour and privilege to lead the judiciary in South Africa for two-and-a-half years”.

Reflecting on his transition from private practice to the bench, Zondo admitted initial hesitation about becoming a labour court judge. He had been building a promising law firm when the offer came. He was persuaded to accept the appointment when he understood that a refusal would result in an all-white judiciary in the labour court, perpetuating the notion that black lawyers were not fit for judicial positions.

Zondo's dedication to public service was praised by Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela when the institution conferred an honorary law doctorate on him in 2023.

“Our nation owes him an inestimable debt of gratitude and appreciation,” Mabizela said, commending Zondo's “exemplary leadership, courage and selfless service to our nation”.

Zondo studied for a BJuris at the University of Zululand and obtained his LLB from the University of Natal before studying for three LLM degrees from the University of South Africa in labour law, commercial law and patent law. He practised as an attorney for several years.

He served as a member of the Goldstone commission which investigated political violence during the early 1990s and was part of the ministerial task team responsible for producing the country's post-apartheid labour relations law.

He became chairperson of the governing body of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), before appointments as a judge on the labour court, to the high court and Constitutional Court.

Zondo previously worked on various ad hoc committees including on the use of languages in courts and on dealing with complaints about racism and sexism within the judiciary.

TimesLIVE

