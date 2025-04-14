South Africa

Trial of preschool teacher accused of raping and killing lover's daughter, 4, begins

14 April 2025 - 19:21 By Ernest Mabuza
Amber Lee Hughes, who is accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The trial of a preschool teacher, Amber Lee Hughes, who is accused of raping and murdering her lover's four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita, began in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

Hughes, 25, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and murder stemming from events that took place on January 23 2023.

“The court heard that the preschool teacher allegedly developed a romantic relationship with the deceased’s father. She moved in with them and during her stay, their relationship was allegedly marked by frequent altercations,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the accused allegedly threatened to harm the child during their disputes. When the father left the girl in the care of the accused, Hughes allegedly raped the child by inserting an unknown object in her private parts.

“It is also alleged that she drowned her and cut both her wrists. The deceased’s lifeless body was later found floating in the bathtub.”

The court heard testimony from the first witness on Monday. The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

