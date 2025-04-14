South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

14 April 2025 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Gauteng High Court on Monday.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
4 months ago

Legal experts foresee lengthy delay in Senzo Meyiwa trial after lawyer’s death

Appointing a lawyer from those representing others might be an option, but that might lead to a conflict of interest, says expert
4 months ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has died, his family confirmed.
4 months ago
