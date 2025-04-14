South Africa

Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building

14 April 2025 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A former taxi owner accused of murder was gunned down by assailants inside the Wynberg court building while waiting to make his court appearance on Tuesday.
A former taxi owner accused of murder was gunned down by assailants inside the Wynberg court building while waiting to make his court appearance on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man inside the Wynberg regional court premises on Tuesday.

She is expected to appear in the Wynberg court on Monday, said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

More arrests are expected over the fatal shooting of Dingalomoya Chintso, 50, a former taxi owner from Vrygrond, who was at court as an accused. He was on trial on a charge of murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

Potelwa said: "Western Cape police management has welcomed the breakthrough and expressed confidence in the team of investigators as the investigation unfolds. It is expected the investigation will determine the motive for the murder."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Justice DG announces measures to strengthen security at Wynberg court

Justice and constitutional development department director-general advocate Doc Mashabane has ordered the installation of a security scanner in the ...
News
3 days ago

Office of chief justice views Wynberg court murder in serious light

Western Cape judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana,  as head of the judiciary in the province, has conveyed condolences to the family of the man ...
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Court security breaches − a dent on administration of justice?

The country’s courts deserve the same tight security as that enjoyed by politicians in parliament, the provincial legislatures and municipal councils.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Man killed in Wynberg court 'was taxi driver on charges of murder'

The man shot inside the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday has been identified as a former taxi association member operating in Vrygrond, Cape ...
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | MEC Diale-Tlabela leads march against taxi violence in Soweto

She intends shutting down taxi ranks for six months if the violence continues
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Time to tackle taxi-related violence head-on

Several taxi organisations have lost members to violence and even innocent bystanders are getting caught in the crossfire
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

New taxi patrol terror

A group of employees were pulled out of their pre-arranged transport by armed men wearing taxi association reflector jackets and left stranded on the ...
News
1 week ago

Taxi violence stalks Katlehong

A wave of deadly violence has swept through Palm Ridge and Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, leaving 18 people dead in one month.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa
  2. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  3. Nedlac community representative criticises tobacco bill South Africa
  4. Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building South Africa
  5. Body cameras to prevent bribery and drones to stop border jumpers Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep87 | Hyundai H1, Suzuki Celerio, VW Beetle, Volvo XC90, Nissan ...