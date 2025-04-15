South Africa

Cape Town tourist reported missing at Augrabies Falls National Park

15 April 2025 - 13:58 By Kim Swartz
Authorities said an extensive search was launched. Stock photo.
Image: Mihtiander/123RF

A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.  

The man booked into the park on April 10 and set out on a hike the next day. 

“When he failed to return at 4.30pm park rangers became concerned and reported the matter to the Augrabies SAPS,” said police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers. 

“His personal belongings and vehicle were still at the park. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched into his disappearance,” she added.

Police, the SAPS air wing, Upington search and rescue unit, Upington K9 unit and a drone were activated in an ongoing search.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find the hiker is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600-10111. 

“All information will be handled confidentially,” said Ehlers. 

TimesLIVE

