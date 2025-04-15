A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.
The man booked into the park on April 10 and set out on a hike the next day.
“When he failed to return at 4.30pm park rangers became concerned and reported the matter to the Augrabies SAPS,” said police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers.
“His personal belongings and vehicle were still at the park. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched into his disappearance,” she added.
Police, the SAPS air wing, Upington search and rescue unit, Upington K9 unit and a drone were activated in an ongoing search.
Anyone with information that could help authorities find the hiker is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600-10111.
“All information will be handled confidentially,” said Ehlers.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town tourist reported missing at Augrabies Falls National Park
Image: Mihtiander/123RF
A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.
The man booked into the park on April 10 and set out on a hike the next day.
“When he failed to return at 4.30pm park rangers became concerned and reported the matter to the Augrabies SAPS,” said police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers.
“His personal belongings and vehicle were still at the park. A comprehensive search operation was immediately launched into his disappearance,” she added.
Police, the SAPS air wing, Upington search and rescue unit, Upington K9 unit and a drone were activated in an ongoing search.
Anyone with information that could help authorities find the hiker is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number 08600-10111.
“All information will be handled confidentially,” said Ehlers.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak
Second body found in Mallorca canyon where British hiker died
Majestic scenes at Augrabies Falls with strong flows from Orange River
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos