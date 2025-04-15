Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation

Dressed in matching gowns and beaming with pride, Zinhle and Zethu Vanda walked across the graduation stage at the University of the Free State (UFS) for their graduation, a moment they had dreamed of for years.

The 22-year-old twin sisters from Soweto graduated with Bachelor of Social Sciences degrees, marking the end of a shared academic journey that began in primary school and continued through every milestone.

“Our bond is incredibly strong and unbreakable,” said Zinhle. “We’ve been each other’s safe space, motivators and study partners from day one.”

But their path to graduation was not easy. Coming from a financially struggling household, the sisters faced many obstacles. “There were days we went to class with heavy hearts, and nights we questioned if we’d make it. But giving up was never an option,” Zinhle said.

They drew strength from their faith, their bond, and their community. The Student Christian Organisation (SCO) became more than just a society; it became their spiritual home. “Through prayers, encouragement, and emotional support, we found a sense of peace and purpose again,” she said.

Support from caring lecturers and mentors like Mbalenhle Samkelisiwe Ntumba also helped them stay on track. “She believed in us even when we struggled to believe in ourselves,” Zinhle said.

Even though they are twins, their learning styles differ. Zinhle prefers discussions-based studying while Zethu works best with visual aids and silence. During stressful exam seasons, they found ways to compromise, setting joint study sessions and quiet hours to support each other’s strengths.

For both sisters, the heart of their journey was their mother. “Our mother is the foundation of our success,” said Zinhle. “She didn’t have much, but she gave us everything she could — love, encouragement and prayers.” This degree is not just ours, it’s hers too.

Now the Vanda twins are pursuing honours degrees at UFS. Zinhle is specialising in sociology and Zethu in criminology, each driven by a desire to create social change.

“I have always been curious about how social structures shape our daily lives,” said Zethu. “Growing up in Soweto, I wanted to be someone who contributes meaningfully by exploring and recommending solutions to the social issues we face.”

Her choice to specialise in criminology was driven by a passion to better understand and reform outdated justice systems. “Times are changing, and I believe there’s a need to question how our systems function and how they could work better for ordinary people,” said Zethu.

Zinhle shares a similar drive: “Research, for me, is not just about theory, it’s about action. I want to work closely with communities to push for meaningful and sustainable change”.

Zinhle hopes her research will focus on issues like youth unemployment, inequality and access to education.

“I want my work to be rooted in empathy, justice and transformation,” said Zinhle.

Their graduation is more than a personal achievement; it is a beacon of hope.

“It’s a symbol that no matter where you come from, even a township with limited resources, you can rise,” said Zinhle. “Our graduation is for every young person in Soweto who’s ever felt unseen or underestimated.”

To other students from underprivileged backgrounds, the sisters offer heartfelt advice.

“Your background is not a limitation, it’s your power,” said Zinhle. “Never let anyone tell you that you don’t belong. You do.”

Zethu added: “Poverty doesn't kill dreams, it fuels them. Embrace your season of struggle, because situations never stay the same. The choice is yours: let it break you or build you.”

