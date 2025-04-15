South Africa

Former police officer jailed for raping teen in SAPS trauma room

The case was in court for several years due to postponements

15 April 2025 - 18:27 By Kim Swartz
A police officer took the complainant to the police station with the intention of calming the situation between the complainant and her mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A former police officer has been sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment by the Montagu regional court which found him guilty of raping a teenage girl in the Western Cape in 2016. 

“W/O Frederick Soldaat, 64, was sentenced for an incident on August 30 2016 in Montagu. The complainant, who was 15 at the time, had had an argument with her mother at their home,” said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. 

“W/O Soldaat, who was on duty, arrived at the house, and with the permission of the complaint's mother, took the complainant to the police station with the intention of calming the situation between the complainant and her mother.” 

When they arrived at the police station, the accused took the complainant to the trauma room and raped her. 

The incident was reported to Ipid. Soldaat was arrested on September 2 2016 and resigned in 2017. 

“Ipid referred the docket to the prosecutors after completing the investigation, and the police officer was charged for rape. The case was in court for several years due to postponements,” said Shuping. 

Soldaat was convicted on March 13 and sentenced on Monday. His name will be entered in the national register for sex offenders. 

TimesLIVE

