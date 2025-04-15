KZN MEC's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma says his teams are on standby to deal with challenges brought by expected rain and snowfall in the next few days.

The South African Weather Service has forecast a cold front in the province this week that will result in temperatures dropping, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall.

“While the South African Weather Service has not suggested the province will be blanketed in snow, we request motorists to monitor weather reports and exercise caution,” Duma said.

He said the department's highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate has been activated to monitor traffic.

“Drawing from our past experience, we are fully aware of hazards and havoc associated with the snow. Not long ago, we experienced an extreme heat index of 30°C, but we now are bracing ourselves for possible snowfall and heavy rainfall.”

He said these were the realities of erratic weather patterns caused by climate change.

The department said the road safety and traffic inspectorate team will co-ordinate possible road closures and the observation of major routes in consultation with the N3 Toll Concession.

“The focus is on the N3 between Harrismith, Tugela Toll, R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi River and others.”

The department said the team will be responsible for escorting trucks and vehicles to ensure there was no congestion on the road.

The department said graders would respond with urgency to remove any snow before it accumulates on the roads.

More than 10 graders will be stationed on routes to ensure faster response times.

The department said its roving team from human settlements has been activated to liaise with the national department of human settlements’ emergency housing and mitigation unit should there be an urgent need to assist destitute families as a result of flooding or when houses are covered in snow.

