South Africa

Limpopo grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing pen cap

15 April 2025 - 15:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The pupil accidentally swallowed a pen cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe. Stock photo.
The pupil accidentally swallowed a pen cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

A grade 4 pupil at Moriting Primary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, died on Monday after swallowing a pen cap.

According to the Limpopo education department, the pupil accidentally swallowed the cap and reported to her teacher that she was struggling to breathe. 

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the pupil was immediately taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical staff they were unable to save her.

The department has extended its condolences to the family and the school community. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner's family during this heartbreaking time. No parent should bury their child. To her little classmates and teachers, we encourage them to stay strong,” said MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Maringa said the department sent psychosocial services to the family and the school.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Duo arrested with ‘stolen school food aid’: education MEC Matome Chiloane

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday commended police for arresting two suspects for possession of stolen school food in Alexandra, ...
News
1 day ago

‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become job creators

Zondo also urged the students to use their education to address some of the key issues the country faces.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Will it make me high?’ — Ramaphosa jokes about 'Durban poison' during CSIR visit

The president's visit went viral after videos showed him joking about cannabis products and playfully engaging with researchers and ministers in a ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  4. Accused in Wynberg court hit alleged to be the 'brains' behind the attack South Africa
  5. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World

Latest Videos

Roarke Knapp (12 KO's) Highlights & Knockouts
As Sudan's war marks two years, WFP warns famine is spreading | REUTERS