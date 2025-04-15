South Africa

Sandton, Midrand to be impacted by Rand Water repairs to pump station

15 April 2025 - 07:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month, which will impact some of Johannesburg Water’s systems, the city advises.
Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month, which will impact some of Johannesburg Water’s systems, the city advises.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Rand Water will carry out two urgent maintenance operations on their infrastructure over two weeks next month, which will impact some of Johannesburg Water’s systems, the city advises.

Residents may experience poor pressure to no water during the maintenance period, Joburg Water said. 

The maintenance, scheduled to take place from May 2 to 16, will be conducted on the Palmiet pump station and will affect:

  • Sandton systems: Alexander Park reservoir; South Hills tower; Randjieslaagte reservoir and Linksfield reservoirs. 
  • Midrand systems: Rabie Ridge reservoir; Grand Central tower; President Park tower; Erand reservoir and Country View reservoir.

Joburg Water said it will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic points within the residential areas. However, residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.

Full recovery of the systems will take several days after maintenance has been completed.

Reservoirs need to first build capacity after being empty.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg’s water crisis is getting worse: Expert explains why taps keep running dry in SA’s biggest city

Prof Craig Sheridan, director of the Centre in Water Research and Development at the University of the Witwatersrand, asks: what’s gone wrong?
News
1 year ago

EDITORIAL | It’s time to demand action and a lasting solution to the water crisis

Daily water cuts serve as a harsh reminder of a looming crisis that many of us have come to accept as a normal part of life
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Water restored in Northcliff after long outage, but later gushing in the street due to burst pipe

After almost a week of water outages in Northcliff, Johannesburg, due to a glitch at the Northcliff Tower, water was restored in the area late on ...
News
3 days ago

Gauteng launches water data hub for residents to track shortages and repair issues

Gauteng has suffered sequential water crises.
News
6 months ago

SEE | Inside Joburg Water’s five-year plan to tackle water challenges

Joburg Water has undertaken to construct and upgrade reservoirs and towers and the implement interventions to conserve water
News
1 year ago

Opening of Vaal Dam gates guided by computer models, says expert

The opening of sluice gates when the Vaal Dam is over-full is carefully orchestrated, experts say, despite concern that more could be done to prevent ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  4. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  5. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 15 April 2025