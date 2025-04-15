South Africa

There's a new Dr in town: deputy police minister Boshielo gets her PhD

She urged officials to 'serve with pride'

15 April 2025 - 21:04 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Deputy minister of police Shela Polly Boshielo has obtained a PhD degree in administration.
Image: Supplied

Deputy minister of police Shela Polly Boshielo has achieved another milestone in her illustrious career, earning a doctoral degree in administration from the University of Limpopo.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu, another deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and SAPS management, led by police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, congratulated Boshielo. .

“May your success serve as an inspiration to all police officers who are studying hard towards empowering themselves,” said the police ministry.

The degree was conferred on April 12.
Image: Supplied

Born and raised in Seshego, Limpopo, Boshielo has served in various capacities over the years, including as MEC for transport, safety and liaison in Limpopo.

One of the key initiatives under her leadership is Operation Shanela. TimesLIVE reported in November 2024 that Operation Shanela works because it seeks to target and disrupt crime through regular stop-and-searche operations, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high visibility patrols including foot patrols, the tracing of wanted suspects with a focus on murder and rape suspects, and compliance inspections at liquor outlets and second-hand goods dealers.

Her efforts extend to addressing road safety concerns, particularly during holiday seasons. . In December last year, she led a Safer Festive Season inspection in Limpopo..

Boshielo urged officials to “serve with pride", emphasising the responsible use of their tools of trade and upholding the constitution while ensuring criminals are held accountable.

