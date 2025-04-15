There's a new Dr in town: deputy police minister Boshielo gets her PhD

Deputy minister of police Shela Polly Boshielo has achieved another milestone in her illustrious career, earning a doctoral degree in administration from the University of Limpopo.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu, another deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and SAPS management, led by police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, congratulated Boshielo. .

“May your success serve as an inspiration to all police officers who are studying hard towards empowering themselves,” said the police ministry.