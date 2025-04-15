South Africa

Two businessmen kidnapped at car rental firm rescued within hours in Midrand: police

15 April 2025 - 11:04
Large sums of money was withdrawn from their bank accounts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two businessmen were rescued by the Gauteng police's anti-kidnapping task team within hours after they were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped in Midrand on Monday. 

“The two men were hijacked by a group of criminals driving a silver/grey Hyundai i10 on the premises of a car rental company,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

They were taken into the bush along the R21, and forced to hand over their bank cards and pins. “The kidnappers then began withdrawing large sums of money from their bank accounts,” Mathe said.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team was alerted and immediately mobilised.

“The two male victims were found in dense bushes and rescued. Their hijacked SUV Range Rover was later recovered in Thembisa,” said Mathe.

READ MORE:

