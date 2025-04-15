South Africa

Vulnerable people urged to get vaccine as flu season starts early

15 April 2025 - 15:45
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The NICD says the flu season started in the week of March 24, four weeks earlier than last year and marks the earliest start to the flu season since 2010, based on pneumonia surveillance in public hospitals. Stock image.
The NICD says the flu season started in the week of March 24, four weeks earlier than last year and marks the earliest start to the flu season since 2010, based on pneumonia surveillance in public hospitals. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

South Africa’s influenza season has begun and has arrived earlier than expected, prompting the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to urge the public to protect themselves by getting the flu vaccine.

The NICD said the flu season started in the week of March 24, four weeks earlier than last year, and marks the earliest start to the flu season since 2010, based on pneumonia surveillance in public hospitals.

“This early start doesn’t mean this year’s flu season will be more severe than in previous years, but it means now is the time to protect yourself and your loved ones by getting the flu vaccine,” the NICD said.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is available at public health clinics and through private health-care providers, including general practitioners and pharmacies.

“Though the vaccine is most effective when given before the season starts, it is not too late to get vaccinated. Protection develops about two weeks after vaccination and annual vaccination is needed as flu viruses change over time and protection does not last from one year to the next.”

Germs on the rise in SA despite strides in health care

The Germs-SA Annual Surveillance Review for 2023 finds a steady increase in vaccine-preventable diseases
News
1 month ago

Flu symptoms for most people are mild and resolved in a few days, but for some, influenza could lead to severe illness, hospitalisation or even death.

Those most at risk include:

  • pregnant women;
  • people living with HIV;
  • people with chronic conditions such as:
    • diabetes;
    • lung disease;
    • heart disease;
    • TB;
    • kidney disease; or
    • obesity;
  • people who are 65 years and older; and
  • children younger than two.

The NICD encouraged these groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to seek medical care early if they developed flu symptoms.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New research challenges thinking on the places where TB is transmitted

It was accepted that enclosed spaces such as households and prisons, facilitated transmissions, but new data suggests casual contact at social ...
Science
1 week ago

NICD warns of increase in cases of respiratory diphtheria

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has asked the public to review the vaccination status of their children after an increase in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases more than tripled in days

Durban school principals spent Valentine's Day not on flowers and hearts but in a virtual training session with circuit managers on hand, foot and ...
News
1 month ago

Cash incentives and counselling help in fight against TB, study shows

Tuberculosis patients who receive cash incentives and counselling have a 52% lower relative risk of having an unsuccessful treatment outcome, ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  4. Accused in Wynberg court hit alleged to be the 'brains' behind the attack South Africa
  5. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World

Latest Videos

Roarke Knapp (12 KO's) Highlights & Knockouts
As Sudan's war marks two years, WFP warns famine is spreading | REUTERS