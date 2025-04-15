South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

15 April 2025 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture

One of the accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial took the stand on Friday to testify he was tortured during ...
News
3 days ago

Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial

An attorney representing an accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continued cross-examining a police captain on ...
News
4 days ago

Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter

Raquel "Kelly" Smith was excused on Tuesday from her kidnapping and human trafficking trial due to feeling unwell - the second time she has been ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mom who killed daughter's rapist may have murder charge dropped South Africa
  2. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa
  3. China no longer welcome in UK steel sector, minister says World
  4. Cycling trio reach Cape Town despite health stop South Africa
  5. Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 15 April 2025