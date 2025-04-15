While the motive for the killing is not yet known, Katlehong People's Taxi Association spokesperson Sakhelwe Ngobese believes her death is related to the ongoing taxi violence in Katlehong.
Wife who took over taxi business from husband also murdered
Katlehong People's Taxi Association spokesperson Sakhelwe Ngobese believes her death is related to ongoing taxi violence in the area
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee
An Ekurhuleni woman who had just taken over her murdered husband's taxi business was shot and killed in her car in Wadeville, Germiston, on Monday.
While the motive for the killing is not yet known, Katlehong People's Taxi Association spokesperson Sakhelwe Ngobese believes her death is related to the ongoing taxi violence in Katlehong.
“Her husband, who was a taxi owner, died earlier this year after he was shot and killed over the current taxi violence. She then took over from her husband and became a taxi owner. We were shocked to hear that she was killed on Monday,” said Ngobese.
Police spokesperson W/O Majang Skalkie said the Elsburg police are conducting a murder investigation into the discovery of the body of an African woman in a Volkswagen Polo, which bore gunshot wounds.
“The motive for the crime remains unclear, and no suspects have been apprehended. The investigation is ongoing, and we kindly request that any members of the community with information relevant to this case come forward to assist in our efforts,” Skalkie said.
