“Despite their desire for the pain to stop, most suicidal people are deeply conflicted about ending their own lives. They wish there was an alternative to suicide, but they can't see one,” Sadag said on its website.
It emphasised that suicide is rarely the result of a single cause. Instead, it is often the culmination of many factors, including mental illness, substance abuse, bullying, trauma, stress, financial hardship, relationship issues and chronic physical illness.
The organisation said suicide can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or social status. However, according to the organisation, at least 75% of suicides can be prevented through early intervention and open conversations, and professional support can save lives.
Sadag encouraged a compassionate, non-judgmental approach in trying to help someone who may be suicidal.
“Let the person know you care about them, and that they are not alone. Practise an empathetic response such as, ‘I can’t imagine how hard this is for you, but I’d like to try to understand’. Don’t criticise or dismiss their feelings. If they do have a suicide plan, encourage them to get help from Sadag, a therapist, or a doctor. Your support is vital.”
The organisation runs a toll-free, 24-hour suicide crisis line at 0800 567 567 which has become a vital resource for thousands of South Africans in emotional distress.
Sadag recommended creating a personal safety plan, incorporating contact details for trusted support people and professionals, and self-care activities such as exercise, healthy eating and spending time in nature.
Alarm bells ring on mental health as suicide claims increase
Image: 123RF
Cassey Chambers, operations director at the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), says the latest figures from Discovery Life should set off alarm bells.
“The data should be alarming as the high number of suicides is concerning. Sadag has seen this over the years as our call volumes have increased dramatically to 3,000 incoming calls per day. To have data from Discovery that confirms what we have been raising awareness about is important,” she said.
Discovery Life’s 2024 claims experience report revealed suicide made up 35% of all unnatural death claims among its members, exceeding the 23% of deaths caused by motor vehicle accidents and 17% by violent crime.
Among those aged between 41 and 60, 45% of unnatural claims were due to suicide.
The insurer also reported a 62% rise in suicide-related claims among individuals over the age of 50 compared to the five-year average.
“We need to highlight the concern about suicide and invest money into preventing it. It's essential that life insurance companies invest in suicide prevention and more patient support programmes for members dealing with mental health issues,” said Chambers.
Discovery found 63% of the individuals who died by suicide were members of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme) and had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or bipolar mood disorder.
Chief medical officer at Discovery Life, Dr Maritha van der Walt, said these tragic deaths are often preventable.
“The data also emphasises the importance of taking mental health concerns seriously and fostering a culture of better driving on roads,” she said.
While suicide featured prominently, Discovery’s report also revealed broader trends in causes of death and illness across the country.
Cancer remains the leading cause of death among women, accounting for 35% of deaths, and is also the most common severe illness for men and women.
Among people over 60, heart and artery conditions accounted for 34% of all deaths, while motor vehicle accidents were the most common cause of death among young adults aged 18 to 30.
Cancer is also the primary cause of disability across all genders.
Discovery paid out R6.85bn in individual life insurance claims in 2024, R2.3bn in Group Risk claims, R3.1bn in living benefits, and R2.4bn in shared value rewards.
Deputy CEO Gareth Friedlander said more than 60% of payouts went to clients who are alive, a stark contrast to the broader industry average of 20% to 30%.
The group reported that more than 99% of claims were paid out, with fewer than 1% rejected due to fraud, misrepresentation or non-disclosure.
Globally, the World Health Organisation reported more than 700,000 people die by suicide each year, with many more attempting to end their lives.
Sadag said behind every statistic is a person experiencing immense pain, often feeling isolated and without options.
“To those who have not experienced severe feelings of depression and hopelessness, it's difficult to understand what drives so many individuals to take their own lives. A suicidal person is in so much pain that they can see no other option. Suicide is a desperate attempt to escape suffering that has become unbearable.”
