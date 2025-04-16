Court’s lack of electricity delays justice in Dorcas Lekganyane murder case

The family of murdered scientist Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has expressed frustration after another court postponement delayed the course of justice they seek.
The latest hitch in the case was due to a power outage at the Alexandra magistrate's court in Johannesburg, preventing the continuation of proceedings against Cecil Kekana, her husband. She was found with stab wounds at their Bramley, Johannesburg home in July 2024.
This marks the sixth postponement since the trial began.
The victim's uncle, Dr Robert Lekganyane, voiced the family's disappointment about the delays.
“The reason for this week's postponement is because the facility at the Alexandra magistrate's court does not have electricity, and cases cannot go on without electricity. That is what we are advised,” he said.
“To us as a family, justice delayed is justice denied. We feel disappointed with our system. This is postponement number six since the case started.
“We have seen some progress in terms of investigations and the like. However, the postponements and delays are continuing to harm and hurt us. We hope government can prioritise these kinds of cases and ensure facilities are properly equipped.
"We cannot talki about fighting gender-based violence while we are not prioritising the mechanisms, systems, people and resources that are meant to contribute toward ending gender-based violence."
He said the emotional toll on the family has been heavy, specially for Lekganyane's mother and daughter.
“The child is always asking us about her mother. Didi's mother is broken emotionally. We have decided she should only come to court once the matter reaches trial.”
Lekganyane’s death has not only left her family heartbroken but SA of a brilliant mind. Before her death, she was named one of the 's 200 Young South Africans, an honour bestowed on those whose work has made a significant impact on society. She was also recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA, and received the Wisa DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her groundbreaking research on traditional medicinal plants.
The case against Kekana has been postponed to April 24.
TimesLIVE
Court’s lack of electricity delays justice in Dorcas Lekganyane murder case
Image: supplied
The family of murdered scientist Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has expressed frustration after another court postponement delayed the course of justice they seek.
The latest hitch in the case was due to a power outage at the Alexandra magistrate's court in Johannesburg, preventing the continuation of proceedings against Cecil Kekana, her husband. She was found with stab wounds at their Bramley, Johannesburg home in July 2024.
This marks the sixth postponement since the trial began.
The victim's uncle, Dr Robert Lekganyane, voiced the family's disappointment about the delays.
“The reason for this week's postponement is because the facility at the Alexandra magistrate's court does not have electricity, and cases cannot go on without electricity. That is what we are advised,” he said.
“To us as a family, justice delayed is justice denied. We feel disappointed with our system. This is postponement number six since the case started.
“We have seen some progress in terms of investigations and the like. However, the postponements and delays are continuing to harm and hurt us. We hope government can prioritise these kinds of cases and ensure facilities are properly equipped.
"We cannot talki about fighting gender-based violence while we are not prioritising the mechanisms, systems, people and resources that are meant to contribute toward ending gender-based violence."
He said the emotional toll on the family has been heavy, specially for Lekganyane's mother and daughter.
“The child is always asking us about her mother. Didi's mother is broken emotionally. We have decided she should only come to court once the matter reaches trial.”
Lekganyane’s death has not only left her family heartbroken but SA of a brilliant mind. Before her death, she was named one of the 's 200 Young South Africans, an honour bestowed on those whose work has made a significant impact on society. She was also recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA, and received the Wisa DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her groundbreaking research on traditional medicinal plants.
The case against Kekana has been postponed to April 24.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Family not coping with the murder of scientist Dorcas ‘Didi’ Lekganyane as husband is due to appear in court
Murdered Joburg scientist's mom emotionally broken, daughter battling to cope, says uncle
Anger as wife accused of husband's murder gets bail
Woman gets life sentence for murdering husband’s rape accuser
Woman wanted for murdering husband in Free State held in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos