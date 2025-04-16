South Africa

CRL Rights Commission calls for monitoring of abuse in churches

There is behaviour in church that is unbecoming, inappropriate and sometimes even indecent'

16 April 2025 - 17:37
The rights commission says there is not enough oversight of what happens in churches. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has raised concerns about the absence of effective oversight mechanisms for religious leaders in churches.

Recent incidents, including the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso on rape charges, have raised questions about the alleged abuses of power by religious leaders.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva questioned who was responsible for monitoring and preventing inappropriate behaviour in churches.

There are behaviours that are unbecoming, inappropriate, unsuitable, sometimes even indecent, that happen within churches,” she said. “Who is monitoring that? Who is making sure that those things don't happen?” 

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva highlighted that there is no comprehensive data on the number of religious leaders, churches and their activities. She said a system with a legal framework is necessary to track and address misconduct within churches.

