IN PICS | Dark days ahead for Alexandra, as City Power cuts illegal connections

A bleak and dark Easter long weekend is on the cards for Alexandra residents as a huge illegal power disconnection drive hit the township on Wednesday.
The operation, which was led by Johannesburg's energy entity, City Power, involved other law enforcement authorities , such as the JMPD and police, in parts of the township near the Alex Mall.
Sindiswa Mbatha, an angry community member, said the operation's timing was inconsiderate and she was concerned about how the disconnection drive may affect her family's Good Friday, including cooking and preparations for church.
She voiced her frustration on the deployment of many police who were carrying guns and monitoring the area to ensure the operation took place without any disturbances.
“You see people [police] carrying guns around like that, it just traumatises us, the heavy police presence just brings us trauma,” Mbatha said.
She said it meant they would have to make other plans to ensure their Easter weekend went ahead as planned.
“It's fine, they can take the electricity, I don't mind, but let them put in boxes [meter boxes] so we can buy electricity. The next thing, it’s Good Friday and we won't be able to cook,” she said.
She said they did not have money but would be forced to use their social grants to pay for electricity as paraffin was expensive.
Community leader Phindi Mbedu, a mother of four primary schoolchildren, said she was in shock as the disconnection would affect her children who would be forced to study in the dark.
“Imagine in 2025, children will still use candles to study. Just because we live in this place doesn't mean we represent it; we also want a future, especially for our children,” Mbedu said.
She said electricity was a necessity for everyone, including those living in Alexandra.
In a statement, City Power said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft, ensure community safety and improve service delivery.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Dark days ahead for Alexandra, as City Power cuts illegal connections
Good Friday plans thrown into disarray
A bleak and dark Easter long weekend is on the cards for Alexandra residents as a huge illegal power disconnection drive hit the township on Wednesday.
The operation, which was led by Johannesburg's energy entity, City Power, involved other law enforcement authorities , such as the JMPD and police, in parts of the township near the Alex Mall.
Sindiswa Mbatha, an angry community member, said the operation's timing was inconsiderate and she was concerned about how the disconnection drive may affect her family's Good Friday, including cooking and preparations for church.
She voiced her frustration on the deployment of many police who were carrying guns and monitoring the area to ensure the operation took place without any disturbances.
“You see people [police] carrying guns around like that, it just traumatises us, the heavy police presence just brings us trauma,” Mbatha said.
She said it meant they would have to make other plans to ensure their Easter weekend went ahead as planned.
“It's fine, they can take the electricity, I don't mind, but let them put in boxes [meter boxes] so we can buy electricity. The next thing, it’s Good Friday and we won't be able to cook,” she said.
She said they did not have money but would be forced to use their social grants to pay for electricity as paraffin was expensive.
Community leader Phindi Mbedu, a mother of four primary schoolchildren, said she was in shock as the disconnection would affect her children who would be forced to study in the dark.
“Imagine in 2025, children will still use candles to study. Just because we live in this place doesn't mean we represent it; we also want a future, especially for our children,” Mbedu said.
She said electricity was a necessity for everyone, including those living in Alexandra.
In a statement, City Power said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft, ensure community safety and improve service delivery.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | City Power and Joburg Water disconnect illegal connections in CBD
eThekwini's proposed budget will see hefty increases for lights and water
DA in eThekwini launches petition to stop 'wasteful' rebranding project
Tshwane DA says no to 'excessive' rate increases
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos