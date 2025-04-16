South Africa

IN PICS | Dark days ahead for Alexandra, as City Power cuts illegal connections

Good Friday plans thrown into disarray

16 April 2025 - 20:40 By Kabelo Mokoena
A bleak and dark Easter long weekend is on the cards for Alexandra residents as a huge illegal power disconnection drive hit the township on Wednesday.

The operation, which was led by Johannesburg's energy entity, City Power, involved other law enforcement authorities , such as the JMPD and police, in parts of the township near the Alex Mall.

Sindiswa Mbatha, an angry community member, said the operation's timing was inconsiderate and she was concerned about how the disconnection drive may affect her family's Good Friday, including cooking and preparations for church.

She voiced her frustration on the deployment of many police who were carrying guns and monitoring the area to ensure the operation took place without any disturbances. 

“You see people [police] carrying guns around like that, it just traumatises us, the heavy police presence just brings us trauma,” Mbatha said.

She said it meant they would have to make other plans to ensure their Easter weekend went ahead as planned.

“It's fine, they can take the electricity, I don't mind, but let them put in boxes [meter boxes] so we can buy electricity. The next thing, it’s Good Friday and we won't be able to cook,” she said.

She said they did not have money but would be forced to use their social grants to pay for electricity as paraffin was expensive.

Community leader Phindi Mbedu, a mother of four primary schoolchildren, said she was in shock as the disconnection would affect her children who would be forced to study in the dark.

“Imagine in 2025, children will still use candles to study. Just because we live in this place doesn't mean we represent it; we also want a future, especially for our children,” Mbedu said.

She said electricity was a necessity for everyone, including those living in Alexandra.

In a statement, City Power said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to curb electricity theft, ensure community safety and improve service delivery.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | City Power and Joburg Water disconnect illegal connections in CBD

Johannesburg Water and City Power on Wednesday disconnected illegal water and electricity connections at three buildings in the inner city.
News
1 week ago

eThekwini's proposed budget will see hefty increases for lights and water

Hefty tariff increases prompted by bulk water and electricity bodies as well as the city’s service delivery failures dominated debate at eThekwini ...
News
2 weeks ago

DA in eThekwini launches petition to stop 'wasteful' rebranding project

The DA in eThekwini has launched a petition to halt the city’s rebranding project, which would include changing the city's logo.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Tshwane DA says no to 'excessive' rate increases

Caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys insists decision-makers must trim their sails to what already struggling consumers can afford
Politics
3 weeks ago
