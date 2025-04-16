South Africa

Murder, extortion suspect ‘Mjinja’ from KZN arrested in Midrand

16 April 2025 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
A suspect in two murders and the extortion of money from scholar transport owners, tuck shop owners and taxi operators has been arrested. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A murder and extortion suspect has been arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said provincial officials, working with their counterparts in Gauteng, arrested Linda Hlongwa, commonly known as "Mjinja" or "Putin", in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

"Mjinja, the self-proclaimed lion who was one of our most wanted suspects, has been on the loose since July 2020 when he failed to appear in court where he was facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Police were also looking for him in connection with the double murder of his girlfriend and her mother who were fatally shot in Pinetown in March 2025.

"Mjinja is believed to have been extorting money from scholar transport owners, tuck shop owners and taxis in the areas of Mariannhill and nearby townships."

Netshiunda asked anyone who may have fallen victim to extortion to open a case with police "so justice can be served".

