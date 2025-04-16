Pastor’s miraculous rescue amid deadly shoot-out

Three suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police during the rescue of American pastor Josh Sullivan in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said a team received intelligence about an address in KwaMagxaki.
“As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle at the premises. The suspects inside the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team.
“The officers responded, leading to a high-intensity shoot-out in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded.
“The victim was found inside the same vehicle. Miraculously unharmed, he was assessed by medical personnel and is in excellent condition.”
Sullivan was kidnapped during a sermon when six masked men, some armed, stormed into the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell soon after 7pm last Thursday.
A friend and fellow pastor of the church, Mark Coffey, told the Sunday Times from the US the suspects pistol-whipped Sullivan and dragged him to his vehicle outside.
Sullivan and his wife Meagan came to South Africa in 2015 for a six-month internship as part of their Bible training studies. They returned as full-time missionaries in 2018.
Fumba, who praised officers for their “tactical precision” during the shoot-out with the suspects, said the rescue was the result of a multidisciplinary operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.
“The operation followed verified intelligence wherein a co-ordinated team comprising the serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks, anti-gang unit, crime intelligence, tactical response team and other key law enforcement partners moved swiftly to the identified location.
“This demonstrates the importance of inter-agency collaboration and timely intelligence in tackling serious organised crime. The Hawks commend the bravery and professionalism of all officers and support personnel involved in securing the victim’s safe return.
“As investigations continue, we respectfully request privacy for the victim and his family as they navigate the period of recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Pastor’s miraculous rescue amid deadly shoot-out
Image: JoshSullivan/Facebook
TimesLIVE
