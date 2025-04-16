South Africa

POLL | What’s your Easter weekend plan, with the weather in mind?

16 April 2025 - 12:23
Motorists are urged to exercise caution when driving as the roads are wet and slippery. Many roads are also flooded. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South Africans can expect a cool and cloudy Easter weekend, with the South African Weather Service forecasting scattered showers and cooler temperatures from Friday into early next week.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said partly cloudy conditions will dominate from Friday, though warmer weather is expected over the northern provinces.

“A 30% to 60% chance of showers and thundershowers is predicted for the eastern parts of the country and northeastern provinces into Easter Monday,” he said.

“Most parts of Limpopo will be cloudy from Friday afternoon into the morning. Saturday is when we will see cloudy conditions in the eastern parts and the escarpment in KwaZulu-Natal, all the way to Limpopo into Mpumalanga.”

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling this weekend. “People should be cautious when driving in this weather and should drive slowly in the rain,” she said.

