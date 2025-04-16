South Africa

Pupil stabbed in 'gang-related violence' at Orange Farm schools

16 April 2025 - 13:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grade 11 pupil was stabbed during an altercation at a school in Orange Farm in what is believed to be a gang-related violence. Stock photo.
A grade 11 pupil was stabbed during an altercation at a school in Orange Farm in what is believed to be a gang-related violence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A grade 11 pupil from Vulanindlela Secondary School in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, was stabbed and rushed to a clinic during alleged gang violence which disrupted schooling on Wednesday. 

According to the Gauteng education department, four pupils were allegedly involved in a physical altercation when school started in the morning. A grade 10 pupil who was allegedly involved in the fight was arrested by school patrollers and is in police custody.

The incident occurred a few days after an incident at Thetha Secondary School, also in Orange Farm, involving a pupil and alleged gang members on the school premises on Monday. This was allegedly triggered by an incident on Friday involving the pupil and a known gang member.

On Monday members of the gang allegedly targeted the same pupil at the school premises.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the recent acts of "gang-related violence" that have affected schools in Orange Farm. He called for urgent community intervention and intensified safety measures from law enforcement agencies to protect pupils and teachers at the schools. 

Though there were no reported fatalities, the department said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies to verify all reported incidents and suspects to ensure the safety of all pupils and teachers

Duo arrested with ‘stolen school food aid’: education MEC Matome Chiloane

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Monday commended police for arresting two suspects for possession of stolen school food in Alexandra, ...
News
2 days ago

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said due to the heightened tensions and ongoing safety concerns, schooling has been disrupted at Thetha Secondary and nearby primary schools.

"The department, together with police, has taken immediate steps to stabilise the situation concerning violence at schools in Orange Farm. These include increasing police visibility around the schools and surrounding areas, with regular patrols and search operations at the schools, and employee wellness and psychosocial support teams deployed to provide necessary support to pupils and teachers affected by the incidents," he said. 

The school governing bodies at the two schools will suspend and initiate disciplinary processes against the identified pupils involved in violent conduct.

The department encouraged pupils to return to classes as the police have committed to patrolling their schools.

"We unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and gang-related activity on and around school premises. We are committed to ensuring  our schools remain safe spaces for learning and development.” 

Chiloane said: "Any pupil found to be involved in gang-related violence will be suspended with immediate effect and subjected to formal disciplinary proceedings.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN schools asked to consider pupil and staff safety amid heavy rain

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has urged schools not to risk the safety of pupils and staff as heavy rain continue to batter the province on ...
News
5 hours ago

Cwecwe case 'must lead to change in police investigation of rape'

Parliament’s portfolio committee on the police has called out the SA Police Service for its lack of urgency in reacting to rape cases.
News
23 hours ago

Limpopo grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing pen cap

A grade 4 pupil at Moriting Primary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, died on Monday after swallowing a pen cap.
News
1 day ago

Hlabisa calls for tighter spaza shop regulations after boy allegedly poisoned by snacks

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for reinforced health and safety compliance at spaza shops ...
News
1 day ago

Drive to beat school bullying ramped up

Human Rights Commission says code classifies bullying as serious misconduct, which is subject to particular disciplinary procedures and sanctions
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  4. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  5. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
Overcoming Setbacks & Building Confidence for our Champions League Clash | The ...