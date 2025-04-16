South Africa

Putco to operate about 500 buses for ZCC’s Easter pilgrimage

16 April 2025 - 12:28
The ZCC headquarters in Moria, where its followers flock annually over the Easter weekend. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki

Putco will operate about 500 buses for Zion Christian Church’s (ZCC) Easter pilgrimage to the Moria holy city in Limpopo.

This will mark the return of a significant religious event after a five-year break due to Covid-19.

While Putco used to operate about 800 buses for the pilgrimage in previous years, it said this year’s event will follow “a phased approach.”

The vehicles assigned to the ZCC Moria operation “will be from Putco’s new bus fleet, equipped with new-generation features designed to enhance safety and comfort for passengers,” Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said.

Putco has also upgraded its technology, with its Monitoring Control Centre now equipped to live-track buses using advanced GPS tracking and live-feed cameras. 

“This will ensure a smooth journey and allow for early warning alerts and quick response to any unusual situation on the road.”

Xulu said the operation will start in the early hours of Friday as buses depart from various parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, returning on Monday.

A significant increase in traffic volume is expected over the Easter weekend as people travel for the holidays.

