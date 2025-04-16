Second in 120 years: Thobile makes maths history at Rhodes University

A Rhodes University graduate has been praised for academic excellence and trailblazing achievement in pure mathematics.
The chair of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, Tebogo Letsie, has congratulated Thobile Ngcamphalala on her remarkable academic achievement, which marks a historic milestone in South African higher education.
Ngcamphalala recently graduated with a master’s degree in pure mathematics with distinction, making her only the second black South African woman in the institution’s 120-year history to achieve this in the specialised field of topology.
Committee media officer Jabulani Majozi confirmed the accomplishment, noting its rare significance.
“Ngcamphalala has made history by becoming the second black South African woman in 120 years to obtain a master’s degree in the field of topology, with distinction,” he said.
The first black woman to do so was Dr Phethiwe Matutu, current CEO of Universities South Africa, who achieved the milestone 33 years ago.
Letsie commended Ngcamphalala’s perseverance and brilliance.
“This is truly inspiring news. It is encouraging to see young black women breaking barriers, pioneering in traditionally underrepresented fields and excelling at the highest academic levels,” he said.
He added that what makes Ngcamphalala’s success even more extraordinary is the route she took to get there.
“She began her journey through the extended curriculum programme, which is a support route designed for students requiring additional time. Her success is a testament to her resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Letsie.
The committee extended its best wishes to Ngcamphalala as she prepares to pursue her PhD in pure mathematics later this year.
Rhodes University echoed the praise, celebrating Ngcamphalala as a model of determination and academic excellence.
“Thobile began her studies through the extended curriculum programme. A route designed to support students who need more time and often comes with its own challenges. She used it as a foundation to rise earning a BSc (Hons) in pure mathematics with distinction and then completing her master's degree in just one year,” the university said.
Her academic work has already left a mark on the mathematical research community.
“Her research paper was published in Applied General Topology, a DHET-accredited journal, where she is the first author. This adds to her growing list of milestones,” the university added.
Reflecting on her graduation, the university emphasised how rare and important her success is.
“Pure mathematics remains one of the most underrepresented fields for black South African women. Thobile not only entered this space, she excelled. She is now the second black South African female student to graduate with a master's degree in topology with distinction in Rhodes University's 120 years. A record she now holds and one that will inspire others.”
Her Master's supervisor, Dr Mbekezeli Nxumalo, paid tribute to her extraordinary efforts.
“Thobile's story is one of perseverance, courage and brilliance. She set her own pace and broke new ground. It was a privilege to walk beside her through this journey,” said Nxumalo.
Ngcamphalala’s academic triumph has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for many young scholars, especially black women aspiring to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and other traditionally underrepresented fields.
