South Africa

Second in 120 years: Thobile makes maths history at Rhodes University

'Encouraging to see young black women pioneering in traditionally underrepresented fields and excelling at the highest academic levels'

16 April 2025 - 18:22
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thobile Ngcamphalala becomes the second black South African woman to graduate with a master’s degree in topology (with distinction) at Rhodes University in 120 years.
Thobile Ngcamphalala becomes the second black South African woman to graduate with a master’s degree in topology (with distinction) at Rhodes University in 120 years.
Image: Rhodes University

A Rhodes University graduate has been praised for academic excellence and trailblazing achievement in pure mathematics.

The chair of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, Tebogo Letsie, has congratulated Thobile Ngcamphalala on her remarkable academic achievement, which marks a historic milestone in South African higher education.

Ngcamphalala recently graduated with a master’s degree in pure mathematics with distinction, making her only the second black South African woman in the institution’s 120-year history to achieve this in the specialised field of topology.

Committee media officer Jabulani Majozi confirmed the accomplishment, noting its rare significance.

“Ngcamphalala has made history by becoming the second black South African woman in 120 years to obtain a master’s degree in the field of topology, with distinction,” he said.

The first black woman to do so was Dr Phethiwe Matutu, current CEO of Universities South Africa, who achieved the milestone 33 years ago.

Letsie commended Ngcamphalala’s perseverance and brilliance.

“This is truly inspiring news. It is encouraging to see young black women breaking barriers, pioneering in traditionally underrepresented fields and excelling at the highest academic levels,” he said. 

He added that what makes Ngcamphalala’s success even more extraordinary is the route she took to get there.

“She began her journey through the extended curriculum programme, which is a support route designed for students requiring additional time. Her success is a testament to her resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Letsie.

The committee extended its best wishes to Ngcamphalala as she prepares to pursue her PhD in pure mathematics later this year.

Rhodes University echoed the praise, celebrating Ngcamphalala as a model of determination and academic excellence.

“Thobile began her studies through the extended curriculum programme. A route designed to support students who need more time and often comes with its own challenges. She used it as a foundation to rise earning a BSc (Hons) in pure mathematics with distinction and then completing her master's degree in just one year,” the university said.

Her academic work has already left a mark on the mathematical research community.

“Her research paper was published in Applied General Topology, a DHET-accredited journal, where she is the first author. This adds to her growing list of milestones,” the university added.

Reflecting on her graduation, the university emphasised how rare and important her success is. 

“Pure mathematics remains one of the most underrepresented fields for black South African women. Thobile not only entered this space, she excelled. She is now the second black South African female student to graduate with a master's degree in topology with distinction in Rhodes University's 120 years. A record she now holds and one that will inspire others.”

Her Master's supervisor, Dr Mbekezeli Nxumalo, paid tribute to her extraordinary efforts.

“Thobile's story is one of perseverance, courage and brilliance. She set her own pace and broke new ground. It was a privilege to walk beside her through this journey,” said Nxumalo.

Ngcamphalala’s academic triumph has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for many young scholars, especially black women aspiring to excel in STEM (science, technologyengineering and mathematics) and other traditionally underrepresented fields.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Vested interest holding back maths and science education

Expanding proficiency in mathematics, science and technology across society is at the heart of the successf of the East Asia economic tigers, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Here’s why nothing adds up in our maths classes

Why are so many South African children struggling with this beautiful subject?
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

‘The real world is vastly different’: class of 2021 matrics share tips on life after school

Top matriculants have had to adjust their ambitions since leaving school
News
2 years ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths

Alarm bells are ringing as many pupils want maths lit or no maths to stand a better chance of passing well — maths, in other words, drags their ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  4. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  5. ‘Nothing can stand in your way’: Raymond Zondo urges UFS graduates to become ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport
UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS