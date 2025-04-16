South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos case back in court and ready for trial

16 April 2025 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
The trial of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former Free State human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu and 18 others is under way in the Free State High Court in connection with the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.

