South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

16 April 2025 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

