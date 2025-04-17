South Africa

Correctional services probes death of Mangaung Correctional Centre inmate

17 April 2025 - 10:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The correctional services department has launched an investigation into the death of an inmate serving a life sentence.
The correctional services department has launched an investigation into the death of an inmate serving a life sentence.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The correctional services department (DCS) has launched an investigation into the “unnatural death” of an inmate at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

The inmate, Mpho Mkhumbeni, was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction handed down on November 4 2014.

The department said it was informed about the death of Mkhumbeni on March 12 by the private contractor G4S after a cell search the night before at Wolds Unit by G4S personnel known as the dedicated search team (DST).

“The inmate was reported to have collapsed in his cell and was taken to the internal hospital,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said. “However, conflicting accounts soon emerged from further reports requested by the department from the contractor and its employees, prompting the DCS to launch a full-scale investigation.”

Nxumalo said the investigation started on March 14 and is at an advanced stage.

“[So far it] has been established: The contractor arranged and conducted a search exercise on March 11 without informing the temporary manager, an appointee of the DCS, who ought to have been part of the search operation.

Prisoner dies at Mangaung Correctional Centre

The department of correctional services is investigating the death of a prisoner at the Mangaung Correctional Centre who allegedly hanged himself.
News
4 months ago

“The investigation uncovered that the DST officials returned to the Wolds Unit cell later that same evening after one of them misplaced a backpack containing R800. During this return visit, the four inmates in the cell were interrogated, allegedly assaulted and tortured over the missing money. These claims were initially denied by the DST officials and the contractor.”

The department also said the two events of March 11 and 12 were not connected and Mkhumbeni's death was unnatural.

“A sanctioned postmortem examination concluded Mkhumbeni's death was unnatural, caused by complications from pepper spray exposure and blunt force trauma, resulting in a formal classification of the case as murder.”

The officials involved were suspended while the managers remained in active operations, prompting the temporary manager to withdraw the operational certificate of the operations director.

“The investigation moved further to confirm the contractor's failure to adhere to its obligations under the concession contract. In essence, senior managers who were required to provide oversight during and after the search failed to intervene or report the assault. Their claims of not witnessing the incident have been found to lack credibility.

“Even more concerning, G4S and its employees sought to conceal the truth and obscure the investigation. This is viewed in a serious light as it is tantamount to defeating the ends of justice.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Drug-fuelled binge leads to gruesome killing on election eve

An Umlazi father was alerted to a break-in at his house only to come home to the bloodied, gagged body of his 17-year-old daughter
News
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Correctional services minister needs to tighten the lock on high-risk parolees

The sheer volume of parolees makes evaluation and monitoring a laborious task
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

'A number of high-risk parolees committing further offences': minister

Rape, robbery, murder and culpable homicide are among offences committed by 30% of parolees released in the Cape Flats area between January 2024 and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mchunu 'not formally briefed' on Ipid's decision to drop probe into KZN top cop Mkhwanazi

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says he has not received any formal communication regarding the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s decision ...
Politics
5 days ago

Union concerned about reduced staff at correctional services department

The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is concerned that while the department of correctional services (DCS) will receive an additional R2bn ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin Stunned By Elon Musk's Mars Obsession; 'Rare Man Living In U.S.' | Watch ...
Kenyan farmers share seeds to fight hunger, climate change | REUTERS