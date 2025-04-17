Grade 7 pupil takes own life after being bullied and accused of cheating in test

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil took her own life after allegedly being bullied at Vulindlela Primary School in Harrismith in the Free State.
The incident happened last Tuesday. Her mother found a note detailing the reasons behind her daughter's extreme decision.
It is alleged the pupil was repeatedly bullied by a classmate who accused her of cheating during a class test.
Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the pupil had expressed fear of her classmate, who assaulted and bullied her the previous term, and had requested to be transferred to another school.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a grade 7 learner from Vulindlela Primary School. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” education MEC Julia Maboya said.
EDITORIAL | Something needs to be done about endemic bullying
Ndaba said the department takes bullying incidents seriously and is committed to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for pupils. The department recognises the severe consequences of bullying on pupils' wellbeing and mental health, he said.
“We are committed to providing support to learners and educators to prevent such incidents and promote a culture of kindness, empathy and respect. Psychosocial support has been provided to learners and educators affected by this incident,” he said.
The department urged parents, pupils and the community to work together in creating a safe and supportive learning environment.
“If you or someone you know is struggling with bullying or any other issue, reach out to us. We are committed to supporting you. Let's work together to prevent bullying and ensure our schools are safe and supportive for learners.”
