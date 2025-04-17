At the first premises, where two suspects were apprehended, “a significant cache of firearms was recovered, including an AK-47 rifle, an R5 rifle and two pistols”, metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said.
“A Vector pistol was found in a refrigerator.
“A Toyota Rumion, positively identified as being used in the commission of Mbambo’s murder, was also recovered on the premises.
“The team then moved to a second location where the suspect believed to be the shooter, identified from CCTV footage, was arrested while in possession of a pistol believed to be the murder weapon.”
A hijacked Toyota Urban Cruiser reported stolen in the Bramley police precinct was discovered in the yard.
Fihla said he admitted to police Mbambo’s service firearm, taken during the fatal shooting, was with his younger brother at the Lawley Station informal settlement.
The fourth suspect was arrested on Thursday morning and Mbambo’s gun was recovered, though its serial number had been filed off.
A Volkswagen Polo Vivo, found on the property, was linked to a hijacking docket registered in Westonaria.
JMPD officer's suspected killer and 3 others arrested as guns, cars seized
Pistol found in refrigerator in Leondale, Ekurhuleni
Image: JMPD
Four people are in custody in connection with the murder on Monday of Johannesburg metro police officer Nkululeko Mbambo.
The arrests were made in Leondale, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday and in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday.
Image: Athlenda Mathe/SAPS
Image: JMPD
TimesLIVE
