South Africa

Old age grants will not be stopped — Sassa dismisses 'fake news'

17 April 2025 - 08:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sassa has confirmed that Old Age grants will not be stopped after circulation of "fake news."
Sassa has confirmed that Old Age grants will not be stopped after circulation of "fake news."
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed as fake news social media posts and reports claiming the old age grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not updated by April 30.

The agency said it had noted a message circulated on the Amritavidyalayam website that stated: “As we step into a new financial year, thousands of elderly South Africans relying on the Sassa old age grant may face an unexpected disruption. Sassa has issued a stern notice: Beneficiaries who do not re-update or resubmit their documents by April 30 may lose access to their grants.”

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed the message was “incorrect and fake”.

“This message is mischievous and we urge our beneficiaries not to panic as no grant will be cancelled. Sassa only reviews grants that need to be reviewed at a particular time and that is communicated to the beneficiaries whose grant is to be reviewed before any action is taken,” he said.

The old age grant is provided to legal permanent residents and refugees who are 60 years of age or older and do not have any other sources of income.

Sassa warned that with more than 19-million beneficiaries relying on social grants, spreading fake news creates unnecessary panic and stress.

“We appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and our beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious at the information they consume.”

The agency urged beneficiaries to rely on credible sources and their social media platforms for updates.

“Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Spaza shops association welcomes R500m government boost

The South African Spaza-Shops Association has welcomed the R500m in government funding aimed at revitalising spaza shops across the country.
News
1 week ago

Living in hope of unpaid pension benefit payouts more than two decades later

Liquidator says names of three former employees of a company with R30.7m in unpaid provident fund benefits do not appear on the list provided
News
2 months ago

KZN Treasury dons gloves to fight Ithala's liquidation

The KwaZulu-Natal Treasury is gearing up to help Ithala thwart the provisional liquidation application launched against it.
Politics
2 months ago

PALI LEHOHLA | SRD grant judgment a triumph of policy over irrationality of finance

The court rightly ordered the state to increase the grant to align with inflation and the cost of living — and to stop snooping on the poor, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025