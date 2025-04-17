South Africa

Passenger dies, 9 injured after 'taxi patrol' intercepts motorist in Tzaneen

17 April 2025 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
Culpable homicide and attempted murder cases are under investigation after the driver of a bakkie was accosted by a taxi patrol. The bakkie crashed and the passengers on the back fell out. File image
Image: Nissan

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered his officers to track down the culprits in a taxi association patrol vehicle who accosted a motorist in Tzaneen, leading to a crash in which a passenger was killed.

A 57-year-old motorist in a Nissan NP 200 bakkie had given a lift to 11 hitchhikers late Tuesday afternoon, provincial spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said. He had picked them up close to Nkowankowa.

When he passed the last stop sign out of town, he noticed two men standing next to a car branded “taxi patrol”.  The men got into their vehicle and chased him.

After a few metres, next to a filling station, he heard a strange sound and the vehicle suddenly lost control. The bakkie crashed and the passengers on the back fell out.

After stopping, the “patrolmen” in the white Toyota Etios drove back into Tzaneen.

Ledwaba said police and emergency medical services officials were alerted.

A 55-year-old male passenger was declared dead on arrival. Nine passengers, who are believed to be seriously injured, were transported to hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Tsakane Ngwenya, on 082-469-0931. Alternatively, tipoffs can be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

