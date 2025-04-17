The minibus taxi industry is the lifeblood of South Africa’s transport system but it’s also often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
From reckless driving and road-rules violations to deadly turf wars, many are questioning whether enough is being done to hold the industry accountable.
As thousands of South Africans take to the roads this Easter, with many visiting loved ones or attending religious events, concerns about road safety are again front and centre. Transport minister Barbara Creecy has urged the public to be extra cautious, warning that weather conditions may also be hazardous.
Tensions in the taxi industry remain high after the recent fatal shootings of several taxi association members, a violent escalation that has reignited long-standing rivalries. In response, the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance, the Gauteng department of roads and transport and the South African National Taxi Council have entered urgent discussions aimed at restoring calm.
Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has made it clear: if associations fail to uphold a ceasefire agreement, taxi ranks will be shut down.
POLL | Should a campaign be launched to enforce road safety rules for taxis?
