South Africa

Suspect arrested and charged with killing of Mthatha student

Report submitted on conditions at self-catering accommodation at Walter Sisulu University

17 April 2025 - 19:48 By Ernest Mabuza
Walter Sisulu University students welcome the family of the late Sisonke Mbolekwa at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

A 54-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting incident at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested in the town and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

“While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

Classes were halted at the Mthatha campus after Sisonke Mbolekwa, who had wanted to become a teacher, was fatally shot on Tuesday, allegedly by a residence official during a protest over student accommodation conditions. In the same incident, two other students sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital. 

The university council, after a meeting on Wednesday, issued a statement on Thursday expressing condolences to the Mbolekwa family.

The council said university managers had submitted a report on the incident and the student representatives’ council outlined the underlying grievances of the students. These were related to the conditions in some of the university’s self-catering residences, including the lack of appliances such as stoves, kettles and laundry equipment.

The council resolved that an independent panel, led by retired judge Chris Jafta, assisted by two advocates and an attorney, will be appointed to conduct a thorough investigation into the events, including their underlying causes and other previous instances of a similar nature, and whether there were any lapses by students or any organ of the university in managing the situation.   

The council said it considered the incident to be a setback to efforts by the university to ensure that its campuses were safe and enjoyable spaces for students and staff.   

TimesLIVE

