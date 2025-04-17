South Africa

'Technical issue' forces London-bound BA flight to return to Cape Town

17 April 2025 - 10:49 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The aircraft was escorted to a parking area where passengers waited to disembark safely. Stock photo.
The aircraft was escorted to a parking area where passengers waited to disembark safely. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/parilovv

A British Airways passenger flight bound for London was forced, about two hours into the journey, to return to Cape Town due to a “technical issue” on Wednesday night.

Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said the Airbus A350 “radioed in with an emergency due to smoke filling the cockpit. The pilots swiftly turned [BA58] around and headed back to Cape Town, where the airport's emergency response teams were ready and waiting.

“Fire and rescue were called in to support the 'phase 2 emergency response,' with four of our major pumps on standby.

“Fortunately the pilots were able to shut down the engines and fuel supply after landing on the runway, and the plane was escorted to a parking area where passengers waited to disembark safely,” said Smith.

British Airways responded to a query on X on why the flight returned to Cape Town at low altitude. “It looks like that returned to the airport due to a technical issue. The team will be able to assist you with the next steps but if you need assistance just let us know,” answered the airline.

TimesLIVE has reached out to British Airways and Airports Company South Africa for comment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town International named Africa's best in World Airport Awards

Cape Town International Airport continues to soar after again being crowned Africa’s Best Airport and clinching the title for Best Airport Staff ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Shepherd Bushiri fumes as NPA is granted order for his jet to be sold

On-the-run evangelist Shepherd Bushiri has urged the National Prosecuting Authority to reconsider its decision to auction his private jet, a ...
News
6 days ago

Instrument approach procedures approved for bigger airports

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has approved instrument approach procedures at eight airports.
News
1 week ago

Heathrow resumes operations as global airlines scramble after shutdown

London's Heathrow Airport resumed full operations on Saturday, a day after a fire knocked out its power supply and shut Europe's busiest airport, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin Stunned By Elon Musk's Mars Obsession; 'Rare Man Living In U.S.' | Watch ...
Kenyan farmers share seeds to fight hunger, climate change | REUTERS