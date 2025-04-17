South Africa

This is where pastor Josh Sullivan was held hostage after mid-sermon kidnap

Victim has been reunited with his family in a confidential location

17 April 2025 - 15:16 By TimesLIVE
The house in KwaMagxaki, a respectable suburb of Gqerberha, where the US pastor Josh Sullivan was kept hostage for five days.
Image: Athlenda Mathe via X

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe has shared an image showing the house in KwaMagxaki, Gqerberha, where an American missionary to South Africa was held hostage.

Pastor Josh Sullivan was abducted by six masked suspects from his church in Motherwell during an evening sermon on Thursday last week. His kidnappers demanded a ransom for his release. 

A multidisciplinary law enforcement team was assembled, and on Tuesday night, they pounced on the address where he was being held.

Outside the house — on a quiet street in a respectable suburb — Sullivan was seated in a vehicle with some of his kidnappers, who were preparing to move him to another area.

A shoot-out saw three suspects killed.

The pastor, who has lived in the city since 2018 after starting a church in Motherwell, was unharmed. He has been reunited with his family in a confidential location.

No ransom was paid, Mathe confirmed.

A search is still on for other suspects involved in the kidnapping. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said: “Anyone with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop hotline at 08600-10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS app.”

TimesLIVE

