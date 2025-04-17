Too late: Omotoso trial witnesses say meeting NPA boss now is pointless

Six women who testified in the Timothy Omotoso trial believe that a meeting with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi is “too little, too late”.
One of the star witnesses in the trial, speaking on behalf of other victims during a press conference at the Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) in Johannesburg on Thursday, said it would have been great if the meeting had happened earlier, when they were trying to reach out to her.
Cheryl Zondi said the meeting should have happened during the trial and when prosecutors were being changed.
“We would have loved to be involved, knowing who was going to defend us. We are just worried about whether this is a genuine concern or if it is just a decision that is being made under pressure to look like you are doing something,” she said.
She added that it might not be the best advice to tell other victims the system will protect them given what had transpired with their case.
WATCH | Witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case brief media
NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed Batohi tried to reach out to victim witnesses to take them into her confidence on steps being taken to deal with the “devastating judgment delivered in the Omotoso case”.
“She shares their pain and concerns, hence the endeavour to reach out to them,” Mhaga said.
Omotoso, a Nigerian televangelist, was acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges after almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements. His co-accused were also found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court this month.
The leader of the Jesus Dominion International Church was facing 32 charges with his co-accused and JDI members Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.
