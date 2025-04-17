Courtesy of SABC News
The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture
Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial
Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter
Court grants Kelly Smith opportunity for medical attention despite trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos