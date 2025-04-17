South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

17 April 2025 - 09:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.

READ MORE:

Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture

One of the accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial took the stand on Friday to testify he was tortured during ...
News
5 days ago

Defence argues 'drowsy' accused has no knowledge of 'confession' in Joshlin kidnap trial

An attorney representing an accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continued cross-examining a police captain on ...
News
6 days ago

Unwell Kelly Smith absent again in kidnap trial of missing daughter

Raquel "Kelly" Smith was excused on Tuesday from her kidnapping and human trafficking trial due to feeling unwell - the second time she has been ...
News
1 week ago

Court grants Kelly Smith opportunity for medical attention despite trial

In a dramatic turn of events in the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay, Raquel “Kelly” Smith, one of the accused in the kidnapping and human ...
News
1 week ago
