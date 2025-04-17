South Africa

WATCH | Witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case brief media

17 April 2025 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

A media briefing by young women who testified in the case against pastor Timothy Omotoso is under way on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRL Rights Commission calls for monitoring of abuse in churches

The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities has raised concern over the absence of effective ...
News
19 hours ago

Q&A with NDPP Shamila Batohi on Omotoso case

An Eastern Cape High Court judge has blamed the acquittal of televangelist Timothy Omotoso on serial rape, human trafficking and racketeering charges ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

NDPP Shamila Batohi steps in after acquittal of pastor Timothy Omotoso

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has requested a report from the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo, on ...
News
1 week ago

'Run very fast': Malema advises Omotoso to leave SA after acquittal

EFF leader Julius Malema has advised Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso to leave South Africa.
Politics
1 week ago

‘He’s not going to stop’: Cheryl Zondi warns Omotoso’s acquittal could lead to worse outcomes

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial, gave an emotional response to the judgment warning of the potential dangers of Omotoso ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No more overtime for health-care worker who bagged R110m jackpot South Africa
  2. China orders airlines to suspend Boeing jet deliveries amid trade war, ... World
  3. KZN MEC Siboniso Duma's teams on standby for snow and heavy rainfall South Africa
  4. Double the grit, double the glory: Vanda twins shine at UFS graduation South Africa
  5. ‘I witnessed a murder’: Bystander describes hit-and-run in Rivonia South Africa

Latest Videos

Putin Stunned By Elon Musk's Mars Obsession; 'Rare Man Living In U.S.' | Watch ...
Kenyan farmers share seeds to fight hunger, climate change | REUTERS