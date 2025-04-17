Courtesy of SABC News
A media briefing by young women who testified in the case against pastor Timothy Omotoso is under way on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case brief media
Courtesy of SABC News
A media briefing by young women who testified in the case against pastor Timothy Omotoso is under way on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CRL Rights Commission calls for monitoring of abuse in churches
Q&A with NDPP Shamila Batohi on Omotoso case
NDPP Shamila Batohi steps in after acquittal of pastor Timothy Omotoso
'Run very fast': Malema advises Omotoso to leave SA after acquittal
‘He’s not going to stop’: Cheryl Zondi warns Omotoso’s acquittal could lead to worse outcomes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos