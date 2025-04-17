Wits reopens Sterkfontein Caves after two-year closure due to flood damage

The historic Sterkfontein Caves, home to some of the world’s most significant paleoanthropological finds, have officially reopened.



This time the caves are under the full management of Wits University, marking a pivotal moment for heritage conservation, academic research and local development.

The reopening follows more than two years of closure after severe flooding in December 2022 caused significant infrastructural damage.



Intense rainfall over a few days saturated the soil, triggering movement and flushing pockets of soil into the cave system. This destabilised the caves’ structure and raised critical safety concerns, prompting the site’s first-ever public closure in early 2023.

Wits, in collaboration with an engineering firm, conducted a comprehensive safety assessment before embarking on a rigorous rehabilitation process. Structural reinforcements were installed and advanced seismic monitoring equipment was embedded to track rock movement and ensure long-term stability.

Dean of the faculty of science at Wits Prof Nithaya Chetty said the flooding, while isolated, became a turning point for the site.



“The event prompted us to reassess the long-term sustainability of the cave system. We’ve now embedded Sterkfontein into our academic structure as a dedicated unit within the faculty of science, with oversight from my office,” said Chetty.

To mitigate future risks, Wits is implementing improved water flow management strategies and working closely with local authorities to deal with water-related challenges posed by the nearby Bloubankspruit.

Sterkfontein, a dolomitic cave system formed 20-million to 30-million years ago, lies 50km northwest of Johannesburg in the Unesco Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.



With more than 2.5km of mapped underground chambers and passageways, it has yielded groundbreaking discoveries such as the iconic “Mrs Ples” skull in 1947 and the near-complete “Little Foot” skeleton between 1994 and 1998.



More than 700 hominid specimens dating back 3.67-million years have been excavated there.

Unique preservation conditions within the dolomitic caves have allowed fossil remains to survive in extraordinary condition, offering unmatched insights into the anatomy, behaviour and evolution of early human ancestors.



Wits principal and vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi said the reopening represented an exciting opportunity to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and the public’s understanding of science.



“By making science more accessible, we hope to inspire the next generation of researchers while helping everyone connect more deeply with our shared human story,” he said.

For more than a century, Wits had stood at the forefront of African scholarship, particularly in the palaeosciences, he said.



At the official reopening ceremony, Mogale City mayor Lucky Sele highlighted the environmental challenges threatening the site.



“The pollutants from abandoned mines threaten to compromise the very foundation upon which the Cradle of Humankind stands,” he said. He called for urgent upgrades to critical infrastructure, including the Percy Stewart wastewater treatment works.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi pledged the province’s commitment to safeguarding the area.

“We are imposing ourselves to be a permanent player in this site. We’ve told the municipality they can count on us for everything they need so that we preserve this area,” said Lesufi.

TimesLIVE