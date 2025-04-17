South Africa

Woman dies, three others swim to safety as taxi is washed away while crossing KZN river

17 April 2025 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal woman died and three others swam to safety on Wednesday when a taxi attempting to cross the Ncamndane River was swept away by a strong current due to heavy rain in Utrecht in the Amajuba district.
Image: Cogta/Supplied

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the incident occurred in ward 1 of the eMadlangeni municipality. 

The province experienced level 4 and 5 heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, which resulted in flooding in low-lying areas.

“Three occupants managed to escape to safety, but a 33-year-old female passenger was unable to escape and drowned.”

Cogta said rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and efforts to recover the body were unsuccessful. Search and recovery operations are continuing.

Buthelezi extended sympathy to the bereaved family and has directed disaster management teams to provide support.

He appealed to people travelling over the Easter period to take safety precautions and stay informed about weather forecasts.

While the latest report from the weather service does not predict adverse weather conditions for the province over the Easter weekend, disaster management teams will remain on high alert.

