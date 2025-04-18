South Africa

15 Easter babies born in the Free State on Friday morning

18 April 2025 - 12:12
Annah Mohohlo from Bothaville with her newborn son, born at 1.15am on Easter Friday and weighing just under 3kg.
Annah Mohohlo from Bothaville with her newborn son, born at 1.15am on Easter Friday and weighing just under 3kg.
Image: Supplied

The Free State health department welcomed 15 Easter babies on Friday morning, with the first delivered at Nala Hospital in Bothaville at 1.15am.

According to the department, Annah Mohohlo, a 41-year-old from Bothaville, gave birth to a son weighing 2.995kg.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said other arrivals included:

  • a baby girl weighing 2.505kg born to Uzile Mashinini, 33, at 2.35am at Dihlabeng Regional Hospital; and
  • a boy weighing 3.1kg born to Patricia Nqola, 34, at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein at 2.42am.

Free State MEC for health Monyatso Mahlatsi congratulated the new mothers and thanked all the midwives and support staff for their commitment to better health outcomes of safe deliveries, emphasising the health and safety of mothers and babies.

He also encouraged the new mothers to follow protocols for their newborns, including delayed cord clamping, thorough drying, assessment of breathing, skin-to-skin contact and early initiation of exclusive breastfeeding.

