South Africa

One of four Kruger Park lions on the loose recaptured

18 April 2025 - 09:45
MTPA’s spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube said the lion is being held at their facilities for proper management.
Image: Thango Ntwasa

One of four lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park on Sunday has been recaptured, the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) confirmed.

MTPA spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube said the lion is being held at their facilities for proper management. 

“The search for the lions is a joint operation with various stakeholders such as SANParks, Sabi Sands and private reserves to ensure the safety of communities in the Bushbuckridge villages of Lilydale, Huntington, Somerset, Ronaldsey and Kildare,” he said.

Shungube said their damage-causing animals team, working with key stakeholders, is still on the ground tracking the other lions that are still at large. 

“The public is advised to immediately inform the MTPA should they spot them and not attempt to capture them We would like to thank the public for their patience during this time and will inform you of any new developments in due course.”

TimesLIVE

