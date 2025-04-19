South Africa

Rovos Rail train derailed after collision with freight train in Zimbabwe

19 April 2025 - 15:31
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
An injured man being rescued from the wreckage after the Rovos Rail train, carrying 47 guests, collided head-on with a Zimbabwean freight train.
Image: Twitter: SA NAtional Traffic Updates

The luxurious Rovos Rail train was derailed in Zimbabwe after colliding with a freight train on Friday.

Rovos Rail spokesperson Liezl Maclean said the derailment occurred at 6.30am near Gwanda in Zimbabwe. The train was en route to Victoria Falls.

“This occurred on the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway line — the BBR line. We had 47 guests and 34 staff members on board. No injuries were sustained by our guests. Four members of staff are presently receiving treatment in hospital in Bulawayo where they are expected to recover within the next two weeks,” Maclean said.

“On Friday, the 47 passengers disembarked the train at 12.30pm and were transferred to a hotel in Bulawayo. They were flown from Bulawayo to the Victoria Falls on Saturday and we have arranged accommodation for them all there.”

Two locomotives and four damaged coaches will be returned to the Rovos Rail headquarters in South Africa before the end of April.

The wreckage at the scene of the accident near Gwanda in Zimbabwe.
Image: Twitter: SA National Traffic Updates

“We have consistently travelled on the BBR line for over 20 years and have never had any serious incidents. We pride ourselves in the experience we give our guests, which is underpinned by safety for all on board,” Maclean said.

“During our 36 years of operation Rovos Rail has continued to comply with all rail safety regulations. We sincerely regret this occurrence, but rest assured the safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is paramount.”

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said in a statement on Saturday they were awaiting “the official investigation report from the BBR regarding the cause and circumstances of the accident”.

NRZ added that BBR and Rovos Rail were private companies operating independently of the NZR. The railway line at Antenior siding was privately owned and “the NRZ does not control the operation or movement of trains upon it”.

“The NRZ extends its thoughts and well wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident.”

While Rovos told TimesLIVE that no passengers were injured, the NRZ said “18 people were injured but no fatalities were reported”.

Rovos Rail said most of the train staff went to hospital as a precautionary measure to be checked and of those, four remain in hospital.

TimesLIVE

