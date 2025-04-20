South Africa

IN PICS: Christians commemorate Easter in Durban

20 April 2025 - 13:36 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Christian leaders, faith-based NGOs, activists, and community figures carried the cross from the Exhibition Centre to Durban City Hall, joining thousands of Christians worldwide in commemorating Good Friday and the Easter weekend in an event organised by the Diakonia Council of Churches.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Christians around the world observed Good Friday and the Easter weekend with traditional processions and events. In Durban, Christian leaders and community members led a cross-carrying event from Exhibition Centre to Durban City Hall.

 The New Zion Apostolic Church Affairs of SA conducted a baptism service at South Beach. Meanwhile, Hare Krishna followers celebrated the 34th annual Rathayatra, also known as the Festival of Chariots, by pulling three-metre chariots along Marine Parade from South Beach to North Beach.

Seath Chapman from Upper Room Ministries in Southport, Port Shepstone, was a noticeable figure as he walked along the R61 route towards Shelly Beach with a cross on his shoulder. This act was in remembrance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion

