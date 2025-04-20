Christians around the world observed Good Friday and the Easter weekend with traditional processions and events. In Durban, Christian leaders and community members led a cross-carrying event from Exhibition Centre to Durban City Hall.
The New Zion Apostolic Church Affairs of SA conducted a baptism service at South Beach. Meanwhile, Hare Krishna followers celebrated the 34th annual Rathayatra, also known as the Festival of Chariots, by pulling three-metre chariots along Marine Parade from South Beach to North Beach.
Seath Chapman from Upper Room Ministries in Southport, Port Shepstone, was a noticeable figure as he walked along the R61 route towards Shelly Beach with a cross on his shoulder. This act was in remembrance of Jesus Christ's crucifixion.
IN PICS: Christians commemorate Easter in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
