South Africa

Tembisa Hospital not taking new patients after fire

20 April 2025 - 11:57 By TIMESLIVE
Tembisa Hospital is not taking any new patients following a fire on Saturday afternoon. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Gauteng department of health says no new patients will be admitted at Tembisa Hospital after a fire in the hospital's accident and emergency unit on Saturday afternoon.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital is not receiving patients and will "remain on divert until further notice".

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The public will be kept updated on any developments about the situation.

“58 patients were safely evacuated from the accident and emergency unit into other wards,” Modiba said, adding no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the fire.

He said the rapid response of hospital staff and emergency personnel made it possible for all patients to be safely evacuated to secure areas within the hospital.

“It is important to assure the public and families whose loved ones are receiving treatment at the hospital that the fire only affected the accident and emergency unit and not other wards,” Modiba said.

Members of the public concerned about their loved ones can contact Tembisa Hospital at 011 923 2000 for enquiries.

Patient dies after igniting cigarette lighter near oxygen mask at hospital

The mask was connected to the oxygen main line.
New diagnostic machines improve services at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

The upgrades include new ICU beds, MRI scanner, CAT scanner and a Cath lab machine.
Nursing home fire kills 20 in northern China, Xinhua reports

At least 20 people died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday without detailing the cause of ...
