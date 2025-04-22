South Africa

Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain

A cut-off low system is expected to make landfall over the western interior on Wednesday, and severe storms with damaging hail are expected

22 April 2025 - 17:07
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Snow is expected over parts of the country and temperatures are set to drop.
Image: 123RF/lukassek

South Africans should have their jerseys and umbrellas close by as heavy rainfall, widespread thunderstorms, flooding and a significant drop in temperatures are expected to hit most of the country from Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service predicted snowfall in the Drakensberg mountains and damaging hail along with thunderstorms.

“A cut-off low system is expected to make landfall over the western interior of South Africa on Wednesday. It is expected to move slowly eastward and is likely to exit the country by Saturday. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with rainfall accumulations exceeding 50mm in the eastern regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Severe thunderstorms [are expected] associated with flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock, especially over the Free State and North West. There is also a distinct possibility of damaging hail occurring in association with the thunderstorms.”

The weather service said the cold snap would start on Wednesday.

“Snowfalls are also likely over the Drakensberg mountains in Lesotho, KZN, and the Eastern Cape during this period. Moreover, daytime temperatures are also expected to drop significantly from Wednesday onwards across most parts of the country, with a gradual recovery from Friday onwards. The South African Weather Service will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates as required.”

TimesLIVE

