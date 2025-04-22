Man sentenced to life for raping daughter

The Nelspruit sexual offences court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Mozambican man to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter.

The accused and the victim lived together in Clau Clau Trust.

“In November 2018, he began raping her and threatened her to remain silent. The abuse came to light when the victim’s mother noticed behavioural changes in her daughter, prompting her to alert the police. The accused was subsequently arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

The accused pleaded not guilty, deflecting blame onto a family friend and the victim’s brother.

Prosecutor Leana Jones presented compelling evidence, including the victim’s testimony. The victim’s mother and brother corroborated her account, and a medical report substantiated the assault.

“During the trial, it emerged that the accused had threatened the family from prison, further intimidating them,” Nyuswa said.

Magistrate Vanessa Joubert found the state’s witnesses credible and reliable, rejecting the accused’s version as implausible.

TimesLIVE