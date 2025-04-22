South Africa

'No mercy': KZN MEC Duma calls for six-year sentences in drunk driving crackdown

22 April 2025 - 16:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma warned drivers could face a six-year prison sentence if found driving under the influence of alcohol.
KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma warned drivers could face a six-year prison sentence if found driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image: KZN Department of Transport

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol as transport MEC Siboniso Duma vowed to work with authorities to see that harsh sentences are handed to transgressors.

Speaking to SAfm, department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya confirmed 10 motorists were arrested for drinking and driving over the Easter weekend, including a taxi driver.

Hundreds of vehicles were stopped, 31 drivers charged, six vehicles impounded and 33 cases of traffic violations were registered.

“There is no way we can negotiate with drunkards. We don't want KZN to contribute to the national fatalities,” said Sibiya.

During the launch of the province’s Easter road safety campaign last week, Duma warned motorists caught driving under the influence could face up to six years in prison.

“He has affirmed his commitment to work with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure successful prosecutions and convictions,” Sibiya said.

Transport minister Creecy hails zero fatalities on Limpopo’s N1 over Easter

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has commended law enforcement authorities after South Africa’s busiest highway, the N1 in Limpopo, had by Monday ...
News
9 hours ago

KwaZulu-Natal's crackdown comes amid national concerns about drunk driving which contributes to more than 57% of alcohol-related road deaths.

“The burden on our healthcare system because of drunk drivers is terrible. People who should be getting quality care are compromised because of road carnage caused by drunkards,” he said.

To support more effective enforcement, the department unveiled a new hi-tech system, Ummemezi Wezimoto, which is crime recognition software developed by MTN. The tool allows officers to instantly check vehicles for outstanding fines, warrants and permits. It can even detect if a car is unroadworthy.

“We have private partners and cutting-edge technology supporting our cause,” said Sibiya. “If you're not sober the new regulation is simple — detection of alcohol in your blood means straight to jail. Hugs for drunk drivers are a thing of the past.”

It is illegal for drivers to operate a motor vehicle with more than 0.05g/100ml of alcohol in their blood. If over the limit, drivers are arrested and subjected to further testing. Refusing a blood test is not an option, though drivers may request the presence of a private medical practitioner.

If arrested over a weekend or public holiday, they could spend more than 48 hours in a holding cell before appearing in court.

Sibiya said law enforcement officials are mandated to “come down hard” on offenders and the department will work closely with the NPA to push for the maximum penalties, including licence suspensions.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy praised KwaZulu-Natal for reducing crashes and fatalities.

“I am impressed with KZN because there has been torrential rain and nevertheless we see a reduction in crashes and fatalities.”

Sibiya said strict measures will serve as a deterrent.

“We are getting calls from people outraged about the six-year sentence. That is good, it means they’re paying attention. We must do right, even when there’s nobody watching. That’s how we’ll hand over a safer country to future generations.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock

Two suspects were arrested thanks to new anti-crime technology used during a road safety campaign at Mariannhill toll plaza on the N3 near Durban on ...
News
5 days ago

Outa’s report on roadworthy corruption to be investigated by SIU

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has publicly released its investigation report on fraudulent roadworthy certificates, saying it cannot be ...
Motoring
5 days ago

POLL | Should a campaign be launched to enforce road safety rules for taxis?

Should action be taken to enforce road safety rules for taxis?
News
5 days ago

WATCH | 'The way I drive affects you': Creecy urges safer roads and support for taxi industry over Easter

Transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa visited the Terminus Taxi Rank in Gqeberha before the Easter weekend.
News
1 week ago

We must buckle up and not booze to get off world's dangerous road list

South Africa has 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, while the global average is 6.3 per 100,000 people
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS