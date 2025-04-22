KwaZulu-Natal's crackdown comes amid national concerns about drunk driving which contributes to more than 57% of alcohol-related road deaths.
'No mercy': KZN MEC Duma calls for six-year sentences in drunk driving crackdown
Image: KZN Department of Transport
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol as transport MEC Siboniso Duma vowed to work with authorities to see that harsh sentences are handed to transgressors.
Speaking to SAfm, department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya confirmed 10 motorists were arrested for drinking and driving over the Easter weekend, including a taxi driver.
Hundreds of vehicles were stopped, 31 drivers charged, six vehicles impounded and 33 cases of traffic violations were registered.
“There is no way we can negotiate with drunkards. We don't want KZN to contribute to the national fatalities,” said Sibiya.
During the launch of the province’s Easter road safety campaign last week, Duma warned motorists caught driving under the influence could face up to six years in prison.
“He has affirmed his commitment to work with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure successful prosecutions and convictions,” Sibiya said.
Transport minister Creecy hails zero fatalities on Limpopo’s N1 over Easter
